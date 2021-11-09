Paleon pre-Alpha 1.6.0

Old saves may not work correctly!
Features
- Seasons
- Each season lasts 10 in-game days
- Grass and some plants change texture according to the season
- Plants stop growing during the winter season
- Food deteriorates 3 times slower in the winter season
- Snowfall
- Settlers have a temperature scale (in winter they can die of cold)
- For protection from low temperatures, settlers can wear a second layer of clothing (on top of the main one) - capes (fur cape, woven cape), also the cape increases the protection parameter
Changes / Updates
- Adding to the description of perishable products information about how fast they perish
- Increase in plant growth time:
- Barley - 12.5% per day
- Oak - 6.25% per day
- Grapes - 7.14% per day
- Peas - 8.33% per day
- Linen - 12.5% per day
- Irrigation accelerates plant growth by 50%
- Removal of the happiness system (since it did not affect anything anywhere, I will return to this later)
- Experience for collecting and extracting resources from deposits
Bug fixes
- Changing the price of a spear from 1 to 7
Changed files in this update