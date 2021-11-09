 Skip to content

Paleon update for 9 November 2021

Paleon pre-Alpha 1.6.0

Build 7680509

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Old saves may not work correctly!

Features

  • Seasons
  • Each season lasts 10 in-game days
  • Grass and some plants change texture according to the season
  • Plants stop growing during the winter season
  • Food deteriorates 3 times slower in the winter season
  • Snowfall
  • Settlers have a temperature scale (in winter they can die of cold)
  • For protection from low temperatures, settlers can wear a second layer of clothing (on top of the main one) - capes (fur cape, woven cape), also the cape increases the protection parameter

Changes / Updates

  • Adding to the description of perishable products information about how fast they perish
  • Increase in plant growth time:
  • Barley - 12.5% ​​per day
  • Oak - 6.25% per day
  • Grapes - 7.14% per day
  • Peas - 8.33% per day
  • Linen - 12.5% ​​per day
  • Irrigation accelerates plant growth by 50%
  • Removal of the happiness system (since it did not affect anything anywhere, I will return to this later)
  • Experience for collecting and extracting resources from deposits

Bug fixes

  • Changing the price of a spear from 1 to 7

