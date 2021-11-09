HOPE Version 8.0 is Out, lots of fixes, better graphical control and options!

boy do we have a big patch for you guys, first of all thank you for the feedback and support, whether it's a positive or negative review as long as it has constructive criticism that helps us improve on hope, we are thankful!
Ok so Patch HOPE V8 has the following:
- New Steam Cloud Saving improved with more accurate tracking of activities
- Steam Valve Index controllers fixed, now the correct buttons should work fine!
- IN GAME quality settings without the need to restart the game or exit
- Dog cancellation button
- Breathing Exercises can now be interrupted, no need to stay to the end if you don't want to
- NEW main menu area
- NEW advanced graphical settings area in the main menu
- Exit to main menu button added in the radial menu
- Settings button added in the radial menu
- improved graphical settings and higher frame rates
- Smoother animation for the breathing circle and orb
once again thank you for your support and patience.
-Ahmad Al-Natsheh
Lead Developer of HOPE
