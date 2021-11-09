HOPE Version 8.0 is Out, lots of fixes, better graphical control and options!

boy do we have a big patch for you guys, first of all thank you for the feedback and support, whether it's a positive or negative review as long as it has constructive criticism that helps us improve on hope, we are thankful!

Ok so Patch HOPE V8 has the following:

New Steam Cloud Saving improved with more accurate tracking of activities

Steam Valve Index controllers fixed, now the correct buttons should work fine!

IN GAME quality settings without the need to restart the game or exit



Dog cancellation button

Breathing Exercises can now be interrupted, no need to stay to the end if you don't want to



NEW main menu area



NEW advanced graphical settings area in the main menu

Exit to main menu button added in the radial menu

Settings button added in the radial menu

improved graphical settings and higher frame rates

Smoother animation for the breathing circle and orb



once again thank you for your support and patience.

-Ahmad Al-Natsheh

Lead Developer of HOPE