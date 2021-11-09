 Skip to content

HOPE VR: Emotional Intelligence Assistant update for 9 November 2021

HOPE Version 8.0 is Out, lots of fixes, better graphical control and options!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

boy do we have a big patch for you guys, first of all thank you for the feedback and support, whether it's a positive or negative review as long as it has constructive criticism that helps us improve on hope, we are thankful!

Ok so Patch HOPE V8 has the following:

  • New Steam Cloud Saving improved with more accurate tracking of activities
  • Steam Valve Index controllers fixed, now the correct buttons should work fine!
  • IN GAME quality settings without the need to restart the game or exit

  • Dog cancellation button
  • Breathing Exercises can now be interrupted, no need to stay to the end if you don't want to

  • NEW main menu area

  • NEW advanced graphical settings area in the main menu
  • Exit to main menu button added in the radial menu
  • Settings button added in the radial menu
  • improved graphical settings and higher frame rates
  • Smoother animation for the breathing circle and orb

once again thank you for your support and patience.

-Ahmad Al-Natsheh

Lead Developer of HOPE

Changed files in this update

HOPE: Emotional Intelligence Assistant Content Depot 1703741
