 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Revn update for 9 November 2021

Patch notes for Hotfix 0.14.3.2180

Share · View all patches · Build 7680185 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're releasing a small patch for REVN to address some of the issues discovered during the first day of the Open Beta.

Stat Changes

  • Sniper Rifle recoil lowered by 15%
  • Shotgun structure damage lowered to 4x30, was 30x30 (damage x pellet)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug causing the game to sometimes crash after unlocking an ability.
  • Jungle buffs now extend duration instead of stacking if multiple identical buffs are claimed by the same player
  • Fixed bug causing weapons to fire in the wrong direction at closer range
  • Fixed holes in the map

Quality of life

  • Pressing "enter" after typing password in Login screen will now attempt to login
  • New color palette options for loadout appearances

Changed files in this update

Revn Content Depot 919011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.