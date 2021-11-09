Patch notes for Hotfix 0.14.3.2180

We're releasing a small patch for REVN to address some of the issues discovered during the first day of the Open Beta.
Stat Changes
- Sniper Rifle recoil lowered by 15%
- Shotgun structure damage lowered to 4x30, was 30x30 (damage x pellet)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug causing the game to sometimes crash after unlocking an ability.
- Jungle buffs now extend duration instead of stacking if multiple identical buffs are claimed by the same player
- Fixed bug causing weapons to fire in the wrong direction at closer range
- Fixed holes in the map
Quality of life
- Pressing "enter" after typing password in Login screen will now attempt to login
- New color palette options for loadout appearances
Changed files in this update