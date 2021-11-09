Update v0.4.9.1 (November 9, 2021)

Features
AI Controls
- D-Pad sends Next targeted cutter in the direction pressed
- Trigger press as cutter will cause AI throwers to target and throw to you
- Strategy & Camera toggles now require holding down D-Pad press
‘reset point’ console command
Improved
Game Balance
- Added turbo cost to mark hopping
- Jump power diminishes with increased velocity
- Brake when jumping in direction opposite of current velocity
Next Player Targeting
- Left Stick Press to cycle target now works when cutter
- Locks into ‘Toggle Mode (ignores stick dir)’ for 1 second
- Default Next to furthest downfield player when picking up disc
Game Settings
- Default set 5v5, Game to 5, Full Field, 15min Cap
- Decoupled Team/Field Size sliders
Bots
- Closest Hybrid/Handler will now pick up the disc
- Teammates will now stand slightly behind the pullers
- Random Force/Stack each point
- Utilize hard cuts when sharply changing direction
- Set stack relative to where disc will come into play
- Recalculate reception point after disc collisions
- Will no longer layout for the pull
Fixed
- Velocity issues when controlling bots
- Disable pulling team colliders until pull lands or is caught
- Clamp walkback positions to inbounds
- Saved Camera settings failing to load until after the camera menu is opened
- Added Default button for camera settings
- Authority issue on ‘reset disc’ command
- Allow ‘reset player’ for any controlled character
- Removed setting throw direction to Next upon catch to smooth camera transition
- Control Glyphs double up when switching characters
- Disconnect button not working
- Public/Private Toggle NRE
- Player Leave NRE / AI issue
- Random Team now uses standard Hybrid bot stats
