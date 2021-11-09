 Skip to content

The Ultimate Game update for 9 November 2021

Update v0.4.9.1 (November 9, 2021)

Update v0.4.9.1 (November 9, 2021)
Build 7680048 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features

AI Controls
  • D-Pad sends Next targeted cutter in the direction pressed
  • Trigger press as cutter will cause AI throwers to target and throw to you
  • Strategy & Camera toggles now require holding down D-Pad press
‘reset point’ console command

Improved

Game Balance
  • Added turbo cost to mark hopping
  • Jump power diminishes with increased velocity
  • Brake when jumping in direction opposite of current velocity
Next Player Targeting
  • Left Stick Press to cycle target now works when cutter
  • Locks into ‘Toggle Mode (ignores stick dir)’ for 1 second
  • Default Next to furthest downfield player when picking up disc
Game Settings
  • Default set 5v5, Game to 5, Full Field, 15min Cap
  • Decoupled Team/Field Size sliders
Bots
  • Closest Hybrid/Handler will now pick up the disc
  • Teammates will now stand slightly behind the pullers
  • Random Force/Stack each point
  • Utilize hard cuts when sharply changing direction
  • Set stack relative to where disc will come into play
  • Recalculate reception point after disc collisions
  • Will no longer layout for the pull

Fixed

  • Velocity issues when controlling bots
  • Disable pulling team colliders until pull lands or is caught
  • Clamp walkback positions to inbounds
  • Saved Camera settings failing to load until after the camera menu is opened
  • Added Default button for camera settings
  • Authority issue on ‘reset disc’ command
  • Allow ‘reset player’ for any controlled character
  • Removed setting throw direction to Next upon catch to smooth camera transition
  • Control Glyphs double up when switching characters
  • Disconnect button not working
  • Public/Private Toggle NRE
  • Player Leave NRE / AI issue
  • Random Team now uses standard Hybrid bot stats

Changed files in this update

