SRPG Studio 1.247 Update Released!

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.247.
New Features:
- Added setMultiTileArray method to ScriptUnit object.
A unit can occupy multiple tiles.
- Updated the official plugin renderer-conditionalshow.js.
This file supports setMultiTileArray.
- Updated the official plugin $highlevel-resolution.js.
Added an example of using getHardwareScreenSizeArray.
- Added custom-animationframevoice.js to the official plugin.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where fusion commands would fail for caught units.
Changed files in this update