 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

SRPG Studio update for 9 November 2021

SRPG Studio 1.247 Update Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 7680020 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!

We have now released version 1.247.

New Features:

  • Added setMultiTileArray method to ScriptUnit object.

    A unit can occupy multiple tiles.
  • Updated the official plugin renderer-conditionalshow.js.

    This file supports setMultiTileArray.
  • Updated the official plugin $highlevel-resolution.js.

    Added an example of using getHardwareScreenSizeArray.
  • Added custom-animationframevoice.js to the official plugin.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where fusion commands would fail for caught units.

Changed files in this update

SRPG Studio 共通 Depot 857321
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 日本語 Depot 857322
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 英語 Depot 857323
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 簡体字 Depot 857324
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio スペイン Depot 857325
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio フランス Depot 857326
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio ドイツ Depot 857327
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 繫体字 Depot 857328
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.