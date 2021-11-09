 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Angels Cove update for 9 November 2021

2021 11 008 Live 1.09 - Minor Enhancements

Share · View all patches · Build 7680010 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • None

Enhancements

  • Minor enhancements to gameplay. More coming.

Changed files in this update

Angels Cove Content Depot 1714441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.