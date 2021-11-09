 Skip to content

OneShot: Fading Memory update for 9 November 2021

Small Bugfixes - Encoding Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fix encoding crash

Features

  • Add 15 puzzle easter egg

Changed files in this update

OneShot: Fading Memory Depot Depot 1569441
  • Loading history…
OneShot: Fading Memory Linux Depot Depot 1569443
  • Loading history…
