Enherjar Synergy update for 9 November 2021

Update of november 8

Build 7679797 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Matchmaking is open and you can start earning rank.

While we managed to get alot of it together, there are a few issues worth mentioning:

-There is a bug where the loading screen will only show one map, but will correctly select through the various maps.

-A.I.-backfill Difficulty might not be where it should be.

-Leaderboards didn't make it tonight.

-Lucidity scoreboard can be slightly misaligned

The good news is that there are several new features that are in and worth checking out,

and we should have the above noted bugs sorted out for tomorrow night.

