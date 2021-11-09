Webbed Update v1.04

Hey Folks,
Webbed v1.04 is now live with a few quality of life changes:
- Fixed a crash that occured when returning to the main menu when a journal popup was active.
- Fixed a bug where the player could rapid-fire webs.
- If your save file becomes corrupt, the game now automatically attempts to load the backup save instead.
- Made key opals glow offscreen to help you keep track of where they are.
- Improved terrain in a couple of places where the player could get stuck against moving objects.
- Removed full-screen flashing effects.
Have fun!
- Sbug Games
