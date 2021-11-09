 Skip to content

Webbed update for 9 November 2021

Webbed Update v1.04

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Folks,

Webbed v1.04 is now live with a few quality of life changes:

  • Fixed a crash that occured when returning to the main menu when a journal popup was active.
  • Fixed a bug where the player could rapid-fire webs.
  • If your save file becomes corrupt, the game now automatically attempts to load the backup save instead.
  • Made key opals glow offscreen to help you keep track of where they are.
  • Improved terrain in a couple of places where the player could get stuck against moving objects.
  • Removed full-screen flashing effects.

Have fun!

  • Sbug Games

