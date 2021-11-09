What's new?
- Added hotkeys that can be found in the game settings menu. (customization of the keys will be available in the next updates)
- Ability to assign a common task to a selected group. (to do this, select the group of units you want to give the task to and click on the desired task in the left part of the information window)
- The ability to collect all survivors in the camp by pressing the corresponding key in the camp window.
- The bug with the impossibility of performing the same tasks has been fixed.
- Fixed a bug with storing liquids.
- Balance of viruses and their treatment.
Changed files in this update