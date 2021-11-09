 Skip to content

Buoyancy update for 9 November 2021

Alpha v4.0.1108

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates/Changes:

  • Updated to Unity 2020.3.22f
  • Sickness event start conditions balancing
  • Belief and Cousin rating balancing
  • Tech for "Order of M" to unlock max city speed
  • Pathfinding improvements
  • Shipyard Special upgrade moved to Arsenal, new Special upgrade
  • Hover on resource node shows current quantity percentage
  • Fish, Seaweed resource node amounts scale slightly with population
  • Plastic is default repair resource for all buildings
  • Most upgrades costs rebalanced to use primarily Plastic
  • New song by Byron Brown - "Fair is our Sea"
  • Switchable overlays: Production (default), Storage, Decay, Fire Info, Helpers
  • Overlay refactor may reduce some inner capacity to zero on load
  • New Storehouse asset
  • Storehouses, Galleys can decay now
  • Corpses delived to Butcher go into input not own storage
  • Town Center special upgrade changed
  • FPS Optimizations when at war
  • Tech cost and gains balancing

Bugs Fixed:

  • Order of M can trade with Trade Fed boats, Trade posts
  • Decay color change disabled after hover
  • Buildings resuming after paused
  • Guard, Ranger pieces not removed sometimes
  • Wrong tooltips for Combat actions
  • Tes'ral has Guard explosion resist tech
  • Necro idle villager lose happiness
  • Survivor rafts not giving resources
  • No light during the transition from night to dawn fixed
  • Loading a game at night should now have the proper lighting
  • UX stuff in Main Menu
  • Stagnant water mechanic notified while harvesting, not working for some gatherers
  • Error from Backlog task assignments
  • Using Empty Recycling Pool
  • Bad quick sort for finding villager to use Historian
  • Villagers teleporting back to base if pressing all attack buttons during fight
  • Percentage for upgrades getting "stuck" when hovering over building
  • Recycling Pool not being filled
  • Historian not finding Educational Materials
  • Foragers benefit from Kelp node if Junk Only tech unlocked
  • Doctor not returning to Medicine Hut after healing
  • Villagers not using Ward upgrade for Medicine Hut
  • Toxic Waste cooldown broken
  • Error if City War won before Municipal Waste ability is launched
  • Villager stuck with corpse on head
  • Buildings with no worker never being assigned new worker
  • Signal Flare trade chance not applying, was using Pirate reduction
  • Villagers continue to fill up Storehouse if its full, will now check before depositing if full
  • Resource Node % not updating while building info UI open
  • Villager hungry icon not going away after eating at certain buildings
  • Other city visual effects not going away after death
  • Sickness particle not going away sometimes
  • Removed Martin

