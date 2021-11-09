Alpha v4.0.1108

Updates/Changes:
- Updated to Unity 2020.3.22f
- Sickness event start conditions balancing
- Belief and Cousin rating balancing
- Tech for "Order of M" to unlock max city speed
- Pathfinding improvements
- Shipyard Special upgrade moved to Arsenal, new Special upgrade
- Hover on resource node shows current quantity percentage
- Fish, Seaweed resource node amounts scale slightly with population
- Plastic is default repair resource for all buildings
- Most upgrades costs rebalanced to use primarily Plastic
- New song by Byron Brown - "Fair is our Sea"
- Switchable overlays: Production (default), Storage, Decay, Fire Info, Helpers
- Overlay refactor may reduce some inner capacity to zero on load
- New Storehouse asset
- Storehouses, Galleys can decay now
- Corpses delived to Butcher go into input not own storage
- Town Center special upgrade changed
- FPS Optimizations when at war
- Tech cost and gains balancing
Bugs Fixed:
- Order of M can trade with Trade Fed boats, Trade posts
- Decay color change disabled after hover
- Buildings resuming after paused
- Guard, Ranger pieces not removed sometimes
- Wrong tooltips for Combat actions
- Tes'ral has Guard explosion resist tech
- Necro idle villager lose happiness
- Survivor rafts not giving resources
- No light during the transition from night to dawn fixed
- Loading a game at night should now have the proper lighting
- UX stuff in Main Menu
- Stagnant water mechanic notified while harvesting, not working for some gatherers
- Error from Backlog task assignments
- Using Empty Recycling Pool
- Bad quick sort for finding villager to use Historian
- Villagers teleporting back to base if pressing all attack buttons during fight
- Percentage for upgrades getting "stuck" when hovering over building
- Recycling Pool not being filled
- Historian not finding Educational Materials
- Foragers benefit from Kelp node if Junk Only tech unlocked
- Doctor not returning to Medicine Hut after healing
- Villagers not using Ward upgrade for Medicine Hut
- Toxic Waste cooldown broken
- Error if City War won before Municipal Waste ability is launched
- Villager stuck with corpse on head
- Buildings with no worker never being assigned new worker
- Signal Flare trade chance not applying, was using Pirate reduction
- Villagers continue to fill up Storehouse if its full, will now check before depositing if full
- Resource Node % not updating while building info UI open
- Villager hungry icon not going away after eating at certain buildings
- Other city visual effects not going away after death
- Sickness particle not going away sometimes
- Removed Martin
