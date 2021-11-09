- another fix for units with facing sometimes being allowed to fire out of their allowed arc
- The Last Reserve: added an SSR to allow vehicles to control victory hexes in this scenario; this ability is also added to the editor under unit attributes, called "Allow Control".
- Scenario Editor: fixed not being able to place units inside bunkers/caves
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 9 November 2021
8 Nov 21 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Windows Depot 1149941
- Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Mac Depot 1149942
- Loading history…
Valor of the 13th (1756560) Depot Depot 1756560
- Loading history…
Valor of the 13th Mac Depot Depot 1756561
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update