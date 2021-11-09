 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 9 November 2021

8 Nov 21 Early Access Build

Share · View all patches · Build 7679078 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • another fix for units with facing sometimes being allowed to fire out of their allowed arc
  • The Last Reserve: added an SSR to allow vehicles to control victory hexes in this scenario; this ability is also added to the editor under unit attributes, called "Allow Control".
  • Scenario Editor: fixed not being able to place units inside bunkers/caves

Changed files in this update

Lock 'n Load Tactical - Windows Depot 1149941
  • Loading history…
Lock 'n Load Tactical - Mac Depot 1149942
  • Loading history…
Valor of the 13th (1756560) Depot Depot 1756560
  • Loading history…
Valor of the 13th Mac Depot Depot 1756561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.