Halloween Update Hotfix

- Fixed issue where plants weren’t be updated with the correct weather, preventing them from being watered by rain and storms.
- Update the Daedalus Map description to indicate that it doesn’t currently have a use (Future Update)
- Fixed players being able to gift key items to Companions. (Not currently corrected in a converter)
- Fixed an issue where if the player was defeated by an acid pool on the map, they would stop being able to open the in game menus.
- Fixed a couple of typos
- Fixed the interaction highlight and bubbles in your bedroom not working after summoning Poirot
- Fixed issue when collecting SummerEvent crops.
- Fixed issue with not being able to interact with some nodes/characters after forced movement (teleports, jumps, etc)
