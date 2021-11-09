 Skip to content

Cloud Meadow update for 9 November 2021

Halloween Update Hotfix

Fixes

  • Fixed issue where plants weren’t be updated with the correct weather, preventing them from being watered by rain and storms.
  • Update the Daedalus Map description to indicate that it doesn’t currently have a use (Future Update)
  • Fixed players being able to gift key items to Companions. (Not currently corrected in a converter)
  • Fixed an issue where if the player was defeated by an acid pool on the map, they would stop being able to open the in game menus.
  • Fixed a couple of typos
  • Fixed the interaction highlight and bubbles in your bedroom not working after summoning Poirot
  • Fixed issue when collecting SummerEvent crops.
  • Fixed issue with not being able to interact with some nodes/characters after forced movement (teleports, jumps, etc)

