Spooky Starlets update for 8 November 2021

VER 0.4d - HOTFIX

Another hotfix- this time also bringing some gameplay & balance changes, we want to make things as streamlined and intuitive as possible- making it easier for players to make and plan combos.

We're hoping to resolve the following issues with this patch- let us know if any of these are still cropping up for you!

  • New - Psychedelia event card. Randomizes suits of all cards currently in the hand.
  • Changed - Playing and Switching a Starlet resets the position combo and Film Script trackers. It's now mandatory to start the combo with a starlet.
  • Changed - Film Script completion is checked only on finished position combos.
  • Fixed - Discard affecting event hand cards. Now only can target positions and starlets. This should solve the endless discard/rummage issue once and for all.
  • Fixed - Add/Decrease value event card being targetable at invalid card types.
  • Fixed - Main story events not properly unlocking in Gallery.
  • Fixed - Long Script Titles not displaying correctly.
  • Fixed - position combo tracker showing progress of other suits.
  • Fixed - lock after 12+ film scripts complete.
  • Improved - Event cards that change playable position types (Foreplay, S*x, Finisher) now properly contribute to position combos.
  • Improved - Various improvements for 16:10 screen ratio users. Mainly increased the size of screen dimmers and general play area. We're aware of the issues on non-16:9 screen aspect ratios. We'll do more fundamental improvements for the next major release on this to support all screen sizes properly.

