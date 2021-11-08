 Skip to content

Placebo Love update for 8 November 2021

Hotfix 21.11.08

More little fixes! Oooh, how delightful!

Biggest fix:

  • Possible to visit Xu Cream Silo with someone other than Diana/Nadia (wink)

Normal fixes:

  • Made it so Neglected Bonds MUST be paid
  • Changed the area name in the secret post-credits thing
  • Enabled FF during secret post-credits thing (I think)
  • Fixed FF bug in Xu Cream Silo
  • Changed "Hanged Man" reference in Ash/Tristan ending
  • Tweaked some MOTHEMO stuff
  • Increased speed of Influence spending when over 1000
  • Fixed Mundane Places bug where a certain place would not get added
  • Fixed plot issue if you get Annie's confession before doing her Romance topic
  • Ash Bond 1 Romance Priority truth option fixed

