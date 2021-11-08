Hotfix 21.11.08

More little fixes! Oooh, how delightful!
Biggest fix:
- Possible to visit Xu Cream Silo with someone other than Diana/Nadia (wink)
Normal fixes:
- Made it so Neglected Bonds MUST be paid
- Changed the area name in the secret post-credits thing
- Enabled FF during secret post-credits thing (I think)
- Fixed FF bug in Xu Cream Silo
- Changed "Hanged Man" reference in Ash/Tristan ending
- Tweaked some MOTHEMO stuff
- Increased speed of Influence spending when over 1000
- Fixed Mundane Places bug where a certain place would not get added
- Fixed plot issue if you get Annie's confession before doing her Romance topic
- Ash Bond 1 Romance Priority truth option fixed
