 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Gamer Shop Simulator update for 8 November 2021

Update [v21.11.09]

Share · View all patches · Build 7678411 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

List of changes:

  • Fixed opportunity to interact with items through walls, windows;
  • Fixed problem when you buying mango but in your inventory adding soda;
  • Fixed problem when shop statistics not saving;
  • Fixed problem when rating value not saving;
  • Fixed problem when NPC looking at wrong direction;
  • Fixed bills save problem;
  • "My Shop app" some text corrected;
  • The interval between skipping a day increased from 60 sec - 80 sec;
  • Now, before using "Skip a day", you need to close your store;
  • Electricity bill payment changed from 60$ to 45$;
  • Area bill payment changed from 80$ to 50$;

Best Regards,

DiamosDev

Changed files in this update

Gamer Shop Simulator Content Depot 1228571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.