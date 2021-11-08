Update [v21.11.09]

List of changes:
- Fixed opportunity to interact with items through walls, windows;
- Fixed problem when you buying mango but in your inventory adding soda;
- Fixed problem when shop statistics not saving;
- Fixed problem when rating value not saving;
- Fixed problem when NPC looking at wrong direction;
- Fixed bills save problem;
- "My Shop app" some text corrected;
- The interval between skipping a day increased from 60 sec - 80 sec;
- Now, before using "Skip a day", you need to close your store;
- Electricity bill payment changed from 60$ to 45$;
- Area bill payment changed from 80$ to 50$;
Best Regards,
DiamosDev
Changed files in this update