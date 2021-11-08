v1.16: VR Streaming, quest fixes & more!

8089 has been updated to v1.16. Please leave a recommendation if you are enjoying the game and you are liking these updates!
- VR Mirror is now just the left eye, which should make streaming better (the Streaming window is also better named now for easier OBS picking)
- Protect targets should be ignored better now until the quest starts with you in range (so they don't die early)
- Fixed a bug that caused some enemy beams to heal & recharge shields for the player
- Added Class descriptions when starting a new character
- Changed the font on the Bomb Diffuse Quest screen to be easier to read
- Fixed materials on station bases not being affected by fog
Changed files in this update