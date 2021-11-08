 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

8089 update for 8 November 2021

v1.16: VR Streaming, quest fixes & more!

Share · View all patches · Build 7678292 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

8089 has been updated to v1.16. Please leave a recommendation if you are enjoying the game and you are liking these updates!

  • VR Mirror is now just the left eye, which should make streaming better (the Streaming window is also better named now for easier OBS picking)
  • Protect targets should be ignored better now until the quest starts with you in range (so they don't die early)
  • Fixed a bug that caused some enemy beams to heal & recharge shields for the player
  • Added Class descriptions when starting a new character
  • Changed the font on the Bomb Diffuse Quest screen to be easier to read
  • Fixed materials on station bases not being affected by fog

Changed files in this update

8089 Content Depot 1593281
  • Loading history…
8089 Linux Depot 1593282
  • Loading history…
8089 Mac Depot 1593283
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.