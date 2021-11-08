- Fixed physical training days slider not working
- Fixed already run training regime showing incorrect starting day
- Fixed training session card synergies showing incorrectly
Blackout Rugby update for 8 November 2021
0.452.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
