Piecewise update for 8 November 2021

Piecewise 21.11.4 Released

Piecewise 21.11.4 has been released. The 0.8~1.4MB update will be applied automatically by Steam. The changes include:

  • Fix crash when trying to parse number-type arguments from Discord chat commands
  • Fix crash when extracting some types of variables from events
  • Fix crash when checking Discord permissions
  • Fix crash when deleting an unknown (already deleted?) message - a warning is now printed instead

Also: this is your final chance to get Piecewise at 10% off! Sale ends tomorrow, 10am PT.

