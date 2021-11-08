Piecewise 21.11.4 Released

Piecewise 21.11.4 has been released. The 0.8~1.4MB update will be applied automatically by Steam. The changes include:
- Fix crash when trying to parse number-type arguments from Discord chat commands
- Fix crash when extracting some types of variables from events
- Fix crash when checking Discord permissions
- Fix crash when deleting an unknown (already deleted?) message - a warning is now printed instead
Also: this is your final chance to get Piecewise at 10% off! Sale ends tomorrow, 10am PT.
Changed files in this update