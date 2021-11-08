- Fixed Russian translation for the 'thank you' e-mail
- Fixed e-mails not displaying correct name in Russian and/or other languages
- Fixed some mission texts (PL and EN)
- Fixes for items handling
- Fixed 'save game' option being blocking due to picking up items
- Fixed healing table issues that sometimes occurred after moving building that contained the table
- Removed unnecessary heart effects after playing with a cat
- Expand area mission should correctly proceed even if the shelter was expanded before the mission started
- Fixes to showing popups
- New icon for cats' hygiene statistic to better indicate that brushing in required, not washing
- Corrected computer with desk's colliders
- Fixed audio source for vehicle and traffic not respecting volume changes
- Puddles now correctly dry up if outside dog run and dog cage
- Fixes for auto-disabling furniture and items that sometimes blocked game progress (for example by not allowing doors to be opened again)
- Fixes for spring toy
- Animal interactions should no longer cause errors that blocked players from interacting with the animal
- Added missing characters to Hangul font map
- Animals are now automatically placed in the center of paddling pool then placed down
- Fixed camera issue with huge field of view settings
Animal Shelter: Prologue update for 8 November 2021
Update for 8th of November
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update