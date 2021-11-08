 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Animal Shelter: Prologue update for 8 November 2021

Update for 8th of November

Share · View all patches · Build 7677890 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Russian translation for the 'thank you' e-mail
  • Fixed e-mails not displaying correct name in Russian and/or other languages
  • Fixed some mission texts (PL and EN)
  • Fixes for items handling
  • Fixed 'save game' option being blocking due to picking up items
  • Fixed healing table issues that sometimes occurred after moving building that contained the table
  • Removed unnecessary heart effects after playing with a cat
  • Expand area mission should correctly proceed even if the shelter was expanded before the mission started
  • Fixes to showing popups
  • New icon for cats' hygiene statistic to better indicate that brushing in required, not washing
  • Corrected computer with desk's colliders
  • Fixed audio source for vehicle and traffic not respecting volume changes
  • Puddles now correctly dry up if outside dog run and dog cage
  • Fixes for auto-disabling furniture and items that sometimes blocked game progress (for example by not allowing doors to be opened again)
  • Fixes for spring toy
  • Animal interactions should no longer cause errors that blocked players from interacting with the animal
  • Added missing characters to Hangul font map
  • Animals are now automatically placed in the center of paddling pool then placed down
  • Fixed camera issue with huge field of view settings

Changed files in this update

Animal Shelter: Prologue Content Depot 1661261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.