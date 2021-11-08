Changelog for the November 8 2021 Game Patch Vr. 1.0.1 :
The Quest Journal and the World Map can now be accessed by pressing the C and V keys on your keyboard or Left and Right Trigger on your controller.
Changed some tutoriel texts to match the new options available.
The modern camera mode is now the default mode selected on the camera mode selection screen.
Added text on the camera mode selection screen to inform the player that the camera mode can be switched at any given time in the quest journal by using the left or right arrows on the keyboard or the left stick on the controller.
Added text on the difficulty mode selection screen to inform the player that the difficulty cannot be change mid-game.
Added text in the first academy head dialogue that tell the player about the quest journal, and that options and camera mode can be changed in the quest journal.
Added new texts when encountering the villain for the first time.
Capturing a monster now grants 3 times more experience than before.
Visual glitches on some teleportation have been corrected.
Added new sound effets for opening and closing books.
Further improvements to overall game stability and other minor adjustments have been made to enhance the gameplay experience.
