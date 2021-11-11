Update 1.1.0.0

Highlights
- Improved Scramble Coop UX
- The games list now shows all hosted Old Friends and Drastic Steps scenarios and difficulties in the same list.*
- Cygnus no longer gets stuck when using ability while touching an Orc.*
Improvements
- Lava Pots should hit short enemies better overall.
- Pickups (potions, coins, skulls) will no longer spawn on top of traps
- Autoballista now fires correct bolt types (visual issue)
- Issue with Rapid Fire Ballista not working correctly for coop client unless the host was looking at the client*
- Fixed issue where the host would get stuck in “Creating Session” state when inviting a player to a Weekly Challenge game after playing in a campaign scenario.
- Add total kill count UI to the mode select screen
- Fixed issue in where players could get stuck when respawning inside of a barricade
*Community Reported Issues
Changed files in this update