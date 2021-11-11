 Skip to content

Orcs Must Die! 3 update for 11 November 2021

Update 1.1.0.0

Build 7677809

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • Improved Scramble Coop UX
  • The games list now shows all hosted Old Friends and Drastic Steps scenarios and difficulties in the same list.*
  • Cygnus no longer gets stuck when using ability while touching an Orc.*

Improvements

  • Lava Pots should hit short enemies better overall.
  • Pickups (potions, coins, skulls) will no longer spawn on top of traps
  • Autoballista now fires correct bolt types (visual issue)
  • Issue with Rapid Fire Ballista not working correctly for coop client unless the host was looking at the client*
  • Fixed issue where the host would get stuck in “Creating Session” state when inviting a player to a Weekly Challenge game after playing in a campaign scenario.
  • Add total kill count UI to the mode select screen
  • Fixed issue in where players could get stuck when respawning inside of a barricade

*Community Reported Issues

