Stolen Realm update for 8 November 2021

Update v0.8

Update v0.8

Update v0.8 Patch Notes

General Changes

  • Lowered enemy damage at level 1 by 10%
  • Revamped event UI to show the event better
  • Changed exp bar to yellow

Skill Changes

  • Nerfed Quick Hands to 33% down from 50%

Features

  • Added chat system
  • Added feature to link items in chat
  • Added battle log
  • You now have access to your skill book in battle
  • Players game's are now joinable via Steam Shift+Tab & friends list shortcuts
  • Allow users to choose 8 levels above what they have defeated
  • More reliable save files with backups
  • Added Discord link to main menu

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue that caused enemies to sometimes not act
  • Fixed Ranger Tunic to have Skill Range instead of Range Adder

