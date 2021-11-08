Update v0.8 Patch Notes
General Changes
- Lowered enemy damage at level 1 by 10%
- Revamped event UI to show the event better
- Changed exp bar to yellow
Skill Changes
- Nerfed Quick Hands to 33% down from 50%
Features
- Added chat system
- Added feature to link items in chat
- Added battle log
- You now have access to your skill book in battle
- Players game's are now joinable via Steam Shift+Tab & friends list shortcuts
- Allow users to choose 8 levels above what they have defeated
- More reliable save files with backups
- Added Discord link to main menu
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue that caused enemies to sometimes not act
- Fixed Ranger Tunic to have Skill Range instead of Range Adder
