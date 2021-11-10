 Skip to content

Survive the Nights update for 10 November 2021

Patch Notes - Alpha 1.11.50 (Hotfix)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all,

We've released a hotfix (Alpha 1.11.50) to our default branch on Steam. You can find our patch notes below. Please report bugs and issues in game using the F1 menu. In case you missed it, the full v1.11 update can be viewed here.

Patch Notes - Alpha v1.11.50 (Hot Fix)
  • Mac builds.
  • Hordes working on Solo/Self hosted.
  • More spark plugs in vehicles on Solo/Self hosted.

