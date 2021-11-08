Patch 1.12 for Cybermere is now available. Here's the list of changes for this update.
Optimizations
- Hacking
- User interface
- Probe mechanic optimized
QOL
- Music persists across level transition
- Various sounds and voiceover volume adjustments
- Several UI and FX improvements
Bug fixes
- Edge case mission related bug fixed
- Sound settings volume adjustment fixed
- Intrusion voiceover not triggering in rare case fixed
- Custom mouse icon not showing fixed
- Melee.exe sound loop playing on overheat fixed
Changed files in this update