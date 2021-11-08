 Skip to content

Cybermere update for 8 November 2021

Patch 1.12

Patch 1.12

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.12 for Cybermere is now available. Here's the list of changes for this update.

Optimizations

  • Hacking
  • User interface
  • Probe mechanic optimized

QOL

  • Music persists across level transition
  • Various sounds and voiceover volume adjustments
  • Several UI and FX improvements

Bug fixes

  • Edge case mission related bug fixed
  • Sound settings volume adjustment fixed
  • Intrusion voiceover not triggering in rare case fixed
  • Custom mouse icon not showing fixed
  • Melee.exe sound loop playing on overheat fixed

