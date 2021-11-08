 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Coffin Mall update for 8 November 2021

Major Update for Coffin Mall

Share · View all patches · Build 7677429 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi hello,

Coffin Mall's been updated with a load of good stuff, Here's a list.

Content

  • A Bonus Mode has been added. It will unlock upon your first completion of the game.
  • The soundtrack has been expanded. The bonus mode has its own track.
  • Speedrun Leaderboards have been added. There's one for the main game and bonus mode, they will keep your best times. They are accessible through Steam via the achievements menu or the stats button on your list of games.

Changes

  • Changed rendering to hopefully fix a bug that totally broke the game for some GPU drivers.
  • Added the game logo to the main menu.
  • You can no longer finish the game by clicking the side doors.
  • Updated credits to be complete.
  • Took care of Odysseus.

Changed files in this update

Coffin Mall Content Depot 1417731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.