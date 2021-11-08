Major Update for Coffin Mall

Hi hello,
Coffin Mall's been updated with a load of good stuff, Here's a list.
Content
- A Bonus Mode has been added. It will unlock upon your first completion of the game.
- The soundtrack has been expanded. The bonus mode has its own track.
- Speedrun Leaderboards have been added. There's one for the main game and bonus mode, they will keep your best times. They are accessible through Steam via the achievements menu or the stats button on your list of games.
Changes
- Changed rendering to hopefully fix a bug that totally broke the game for some GPU drivers.
- Added the game logo to the main menu.
- You can no longer finish the game by clicking the side doors.
- Updated credits to be complete.
- Took care of Odysseus.
Changed files in this update