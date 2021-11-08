- Improvements to physics
- Changes to AI, they will now change stance height, and will move to match yours in a bit more of a human like manner
- Added shoes to the monks and soldiers (+ peacock feathers to soldier hats - classy). + socks to several characters
- Changes to how some options work - if they have more than 3 settings then they will show a sub menu i.e. less pressing the same button again and again
- Possibly Got achievements working - although possibly not
Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu Playtest update for 8 November 2021
Version Beta 0.14.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
