Dragon Fist: VR Kung Fu Playtest update for 8 November 2021

Version Beta 0.14.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improvements to physics
  • Changes to AI, they will now change stance height, and will move to match yours in a bit more of a human like manner
  • Added shoes to the monks and soldiers (+ peacock feathers to soldier hats - classy). + socks to several characters
  • Changes to how some options work - if they have more than 3 settings then they will show a sub menu i.e. less pressing the same button again and again
  • Possibly Got achievements working - although possibly not

