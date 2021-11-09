Early Access Build 776 Now Live on Fasttrack

Our latest fast track has a small list of changes, but some very significant things have changed, specifically that FTL Beacons are now required to jump to a specific location in a system. Engineering and Survey ships can deploy beacons. Also, space docks can now both store and move units between the planet and the transports in space.
The feedback messages in game have been updated to reflect the new feature designs.
FastTrack v.776
- Improve Pirate responsiveness and aggression
- Improve AI build/deploy sequence for space level
- Ability to attack facilities as a Rule of Engagement
- Transfer of planetary units between space dock and spaceport
- --- From space dock can be sent to planet or onto available transport ship
- Redesign of FTL jump mechanic - added Beacons
- Map locations can be assigned hotkeys (mutually exclusive with BattleGroup numbers)
- News Items messages updated to match changes in feature implementations
- Improvements to galaxy generation algorithms
- Merchant AI ships now come with shields (no extra charge)
- Faction awareness and declarations of war rebalanced
- Pirate worlds have custom city meshes
- Fixes to Merchant AI trading with minor races
- Planets rotate on their axis
- VFX touch ups
- General UI and graphics fixes
Changed depots in fasttrack branch