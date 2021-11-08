 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Mirror Layers update for 8 November 2021

Patch 1.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 7677257 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bugfixes

Changed files in this update

Mirror Layers Content Depot 1490981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.