KarmaCrown's v1.0.2 patch

Bug fixes
- Fixed issue that sound in the main menu is not looped.
Balance changes
- Character's movement is improved.
(feels less walking on the icy ground)
- Stations price is reduced from 4 to 3. except weapon chest.
- Props are less spawned in the Stage.
Other changes
- Added Vsync toggle in the setting menu.
- Added advanced gameplay menu.
- Added screen shake/frame freeze toggle in the gameplay menu.
(both scale sliders are moved in the advanced gameplay menu.)
- Added Itemwindow show/hide toggle in the advanced gameplay menu.
- Credit remains much longer.
Changed files in this update