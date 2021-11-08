 Skip to content

KarmaCrown update for 8 November 2021

KarmaCrown's v1.0.2 patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • Fixed issue that sound in the main menu is not looped.

Balance changes

  • Character's movement is improved.

    (feels less walking on the icy ground)
  • Stations price is reduced from 4 to 3. except weapon chest.
  • Props are less spawned in the Stage.

Other changes

  • Added Vsync toggle in the setting menu.
  • Added advanced gameplay menu.
  • Added screen shake/frame freeze toggle in the gameplay menu.

    (both scale sliders are moved in the advanced gameplay menu.)
  • Added Itemwindow show/hide toggle in the advanced gameplay menu.
  • Credit remains much longer.

Changed files in this update

