Max Gentlemen Sexy Business! update for 8 November 2021

Optimization Focused Build v2.13

Max Gentlemen Sexy Business! update for 8 November 2021

Hey everyone. For this build I tried to find ways to increase load times and frame rates for lower end machines. I'm not sure how much of an impact these changes make but I hope this can improve the experience for at least a few players. Cheers!

Optimization Focused Build 2.13

Tweaks:

  • Optimized texture loading: requires less RAM to play
  • Added "Simplified Resource Icons" to advanced options (slightly less CPU usage than default icons)
  • Removed a shader thingy I wasn't using but was probably slowing down Gentsona rendering
  • Biz events now use text speed settings

