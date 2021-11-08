 Skip to content

Due Process update for 8 November 2021

Version 700: Minor Update For Map Deployment

Share · View all patches · Build 7676864 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A lot of team members took some needed downtime during the time after our customization, battle pass and event updates, so this week there's not much going on in the update. You should start seeing some more changes roll into the build starting next week.

Changes:

  • Re-added night time killhouse maps as daytime killhouse maps.
  • Update night time killhouses to fix issues noted in some user feedback before shipping.
  • Removed approximately 22 old killhouses, mostly ones that included a Vault.
  • Prepared new maps to resume friday map rotation schedule.
  • Fixed exploit that allowed players to set their local input mic volume above maximum cap.
  • Limited maximum input of your local mic to 100%. You can still raise other player's maximum volume above 100% in the multiplayer menu individually, or the overall volume of all other players in the sound settings.
  • Reduced default of new player config for mic input and output from 110% to 100%.

Changed files in this update

