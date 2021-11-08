Integrated Auto Benchmark for better experience on lower end hardware. Added Circles around players while in combat.
Dream's Reach: Village of the Gods update for 8 November 2021
Integrated Auto Benchmark
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update