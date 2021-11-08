Nomad 1.0.2.7b Released

Hello Survivors!

Halloween event has been removed and the Winter event has been enabled. Read the changelog below for more information as there's been a few updates and bug fixes!

Thanks for playing,

Nomad Premium



Nomad Premium is the ultimate DLC to have, containing but not limited to; 26 Exclusive player skins, Premium gold coloured name tags, Access to /kits, 20+ Death effects when your character dies, Spray your Steam avatar on anything in game and many, many more benefits and features.

Level up your Nomad experience by buying Premium. Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/431430/Nomad__Premium/

Skin Variety Pack



The Variety Skin Pack is available. This DLC contains 11 new skins for you to flex with inside of the game. Simply change your skin in the customize tab in the main menu.

Buy it here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/508800/

Changelog

Changes

Expedited Decay system

Expedited Object Check system

Legendary Weapons have been buffed slightly

Experimenting with removing the parsing of non English names

Halloween Event removed

Winter Event added

Better server optimization of caching players and vehicles

Reduced gas area damage to 2 damage per tick, down from 3 damage per tick

Reduced gas area time to 5 minutes, down from 7.5 minutes

Fixed a bug with Canteen (Half)

Zombies now drop items other than Bandage and Cloth

Profanity filter list expanded

Zombies are more active during the night

Wooden structures are now immune to melee weapons

Fixed a bug with all doors not respecting the armor value of their tier

Flamers now spawn within the world (no longer exclusive to supply drops)

Jewellery Box and Luxury Jewellery Box now spawn within the world

Servers that have not been set up correctly (missing the server client) will no longer show in the server list

Flamer hit explosion effect is now bigger

Gold and Silver Chains now spawn at the trailer park

Vehicles respawn every 1 hour, down from 5 hours

Decreased the wait timer between each vehicle spawning to 1 minute, down from 10 minutes

Updated to Unity 2021.1.28f1, should see better performance

All servers are wiped due to this update. This is to ensure no server data or game data corruption and to reset players so everyone has a fair and equal start