Patch #23 Hotfix 2 Changelog 08/11/2021
Another small hotfix to iron out some map issues mostly.
General
- fixed turn cap issue with vehicles
Maps
- Fix for collision issue on Feitoria stairs
- Removed ballista from Castello smaller modes
- Altered Castello ballista turn limits to be stricter
- Removed 8 minutes total from Castello INV to reduce frequency of long matches
- Fixed issue with Castello foliage density not applying to all foliage
- Added icons to barricaded doors on Castello INV
- Altered some collision issues on Castello rubble ramps
Sounds
- Adjusted heart beat sound so it doesn't muffle other game sounds
Changed files in this update