 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

MORDHAU update for 8 November 2021

Patch #23 - Hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 7676604 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch #23 Hotfix 2 Changelog 08/11/2021

Another small hotfix to iron out some map issues mostly.

General

  • fixed turn cap issue with vehicles

Maps

  • Fix for collision issue on Feitoria stairs
  • Removed ballista from Castello smaller modes
  • Altered Castello ballista turn limits to be stricter
  • Removed 8 minutes total from Castello INV to reduce frequency of long matches
  • Fixed issue with Castello foliage density not applying to all foliage
  • Added icons to barricaded doors on Castello INV
  • Altered some collision issues on Castello rubble ramps

Sounds

  • Adjusted heart beat sound so it doesn't muffle other game sounds

Changed files in this update

MORDHAU Content Windows Depot 629761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.