English
Content
New furniture: Blood Tainted Restraint Bed
It's 1x2 in size. It can be used just like a normal bed. It's sold by the ghost vendor on the 2nd floor of Ardham Hotel.
System
Improved some win32api code compatibility and reduced the dependency on RGD functions.
简体中文
Content
新家具：染血的拘束床
1x2大小，可以和普通的床一样使用，在阿德汉姆旅店2楼的幽灵商人那里出售。
System
提高了一些基于win32 api的代码兼容性，同时降低了对于RGD的依赖。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 8 November 2021
Public Beta Version 20211108
English
Changed files in this update