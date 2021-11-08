 Skip to content

Factory Town update for 8 November 2021

.207 Patch Notes

Build 7676560 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated models for kitchen, train station, forge, lumber mill, and food mill
  • Buildings no longer auto-output in facing direction. Grabbers are automatically added to legacy maps to replicate the old functionality (a production building facing a belt or chute with no other logistic block in its output location)
  • Prevented remapping of mouse left click (unless it’s for the Primary Action control)
  • Updated icon for Mine Shafts
  • Fixed bug: workers would sometimes perform their assigned tasks in the wrong order if they were trying to pick up an item that was still being produced
  • Upated render for physical log item
  • Made Idle Worker flag work more accurately
  • If a Market is part of a Town, the Town’s AoE radius will be shown whenever the Market is highlighted (to better indicate that the Market shares AoE with its Town)
  • Fixed shader errors on water and AoE highlights when viewing map in overhead mode
  • Belts & Chutes can now deposit into the center forward block of a building (previously this was reserved for automatic item output, which has been removed)
  • Fixed some cursor highlights not updating during cursor rotation
  • Fixed bug: Loading a Campaign 1 map after tutorial steps had been completed would not display victory conditions

