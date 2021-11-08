 Skip to content

Idle Pins update for 8 November 2021

Update v2.03b

Now you can dismantle Particles Set Pins into Perma Cells! Also, offline Season Upgrades are x10 times cheaper now.

The Halloween event will finish on 12th December.

Have fun!

NEW

  • Now you can dismantle T10+ Particles to get Perma Cells
  • Particles will be converted into Perma Cells on starting a Season
  • Small notification over the Ghost event image when there is a pumpkin at 100%
  • Enabled Halloween 2021 Pin bonus

CHANGES

  • Menus background color back to base. Cant add a skin system on the current game state
  • BooBoB2 color
  • Rebalanced Perma Cells given from core set. Only T5+ will give Perma Cells
  • Wealth Description
  • Overcharge tune name is now Headshot
  • Event button has now the new BooBoB2 sprite
  • Removed Ra button for candies
  • Candybag (2020) +1% autofuse chance on kill
  • Manual save has now 5 minutes cd
  • Greatly reduced the SP cost of Overwork upgrades
  • Greatly reduced the SP cost of Energy Drink upgrades
  • Greatly reduced the SP cost of Replicator upgrades

FIXES

  • Some event related fixes
  • Now the game window resolution should change to 960*600 if height<600 (testing, report if you still get a super small window)
  • Fixed season text overflow with thidderent resolutions
  • Leader 6 drop
  • Synthlab level up text and working delay
  • Fixed recycle season upgrade
  • Season Menu ghost button
  • Cell details space
  • Rest will not stop when AOR is off
  • Chikara bar 99.9% rounded to 100% (report if you cant claim a pin when 100%)
  • Derium amount rounding
  • You should get rotten candies without having to refresh

