No Straight Roads: Encore Edition update for 8 November 2021

PATCH NOTES 1.1.3

Build 7676008 · Last edited 8 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed secondary checks for Vinyl City Superfan and Under the Sewer achievements
  • Added checks for End of the Road achievement
  • Added check to give missing parry modes on entering the Sewer after completing the game
  • Fixed Neon J dance playing in earlier phases
  • Tweaked collision in Eve upper district
  • Tweaks to VFX in Eve boss level
  • Added missing indicator to interactives in the city

