- Fixed secondary checks for Vinyl City Superfan and Under the Sewer achievements
- Added checks for End of the Road achievement
- Added check to give missing parry modes on entering the Sewer after completing the game
- Fixed Neon J dance playing in earlier phases
- Tweaked collision in Eve upper district
- Tweaks to VFX in Eve boss level
- Added missing indicator to interactives in the city
No Straight Roads: Encore Edition update for 8 November 2021
PATCH NOTES 1.1.3
