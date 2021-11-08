 Skip to content

ANCRA update for 8 November 2021

ANCRA v1.041

Build 7675750

new in 1.041:

  • the bird is less likely to vanish completely for long periods of time
  • fixed a problem with an icon not removing itself from the map
  • added a display name for a room which was missing one
  • when bound, the game unlocks something sooner
  • added additional labels to the map
  • the wraith is more protective over its ancra if it has enough influence
  • the ouija board can answer even more questions
  • added a new way to obtain items when playing randomiser mode

