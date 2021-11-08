ANCRA v1.041

new in 1.041:
- the bird is less likely to vanish completely for long periods of time
- fixed a problem with an icon not removing itself from the map
- added a display name for a room which was missing one
- when bound, the game unlocks something sooner
- added additional labels to the map
- the wraith is more protective over its ancra if it has enough influence
- the ouija board can answer even more questions
- added a new way to obtain items when playing randomiser mode
Changed files in this update