Escape Simulator update for 8 November 2021

Patch version v1.0.18718r

Patch version v1.0.18718r

Today we have another update for Escape Simulator. One significant change in this patch is the new networking stack that fixes a lot of problems with the co-op play you had. In addition to that, we have a couple of more tweaks and bug fixes.

Fixes:

  • Fixed Reconnecting bug in co-op play
  • Fixed triggers in co-op play
  • Fixed rotation of some props in workshop rooms
  • Fixing drone in “Hallway Accident” level
  • Fixing “The Lobby” bugs in the first “Omega Corporation” level
  • Better undo and redo functionality in Room Editor
  • Better texture filtering on disk loaded textures

Additions:

  • New networking stack, co-op play should be much better and robust
  • Room Editor has a new search bar. You can use it to filter items and find what you need quickly
  • Room editor slots have a new “On Remove” field. It will be activated when an object is removed from the slot

