Patch version v1.0.18718r

Hi everyone,
Today we have another update for Escape Simulator. One significant change in this patch is the new networking stack that fixes a lot of problems with the co-op play you had. In addition to that, we have a couple of more tweaks and bug fixes.
Fixes:
- Fixed Reconnecting bug in co-op play
- Fixed triggers in co-op play
- Fixed rotation of some props in workshop rooms
- Fixing drone in “Hallway Accident” level
- Fixing “The Lobby” bugs in the first “Omega Corporation” level
- Better undo and redo functionality in Room Editor
- Better texture filtering on disk loaded textures
Additions:
- New networking stack, co-op play should be much better and robust
- Room Editor has a new search bar. You can use it to filter items and find what you need quickly
- Room editor slots have a new “On Remove” field. It will be activated when an object is removed from the slot
