(BETA) 0.5.0.2 Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

First, For a black screen that freezes when starting the game ot It takes too long to enter the game at the start. i have noticed that and still working on it.

Bug fixes

[fixed] Hitting escape while in 'K' Map can confuse/lockup UI.

[fixed] Press 'F' to Loot all inside the car, forcing the player out of the car.

[fixed] Cant sleep at night (Hear sound or something...)

[fixed] Dog disappear from cage

[fixed] Some static doors, static objects, floating objects

[fixed] Pickup truck : Player Body Visual bug

[fixed] Can't cook fish on grill stand

[fixed] Large Jug, Canister can't be placed in the water purifier, regular water, or the water container

[fixed] Watering Can can't be placed in the water to refill

[fixed] Can't craft 'Screw' from workbench (You can now craft screw from workbench)

[fixed] weapon modify : Modify baseball bat not consuming items

[fixed] weapon modify : Modify UI showing invalid modify list (Only show word 'ability')

[fixed] weapon modify : Modify parts not save

[fixed] Young bear corpse bug (Showing young wild boar instead)

[fixed] Cross hair HUD while point at animals bug (wrong desc, display name)

[fixed] Can now using melee weapon hit NPC dead body to trigger ragdoll

[fixed] Infected can't walk through cabin door frame

[fixed] Rapid 'ESC' to pause bug (UI Freeze can't remove)

[fixed] Survivor NPC : Jiyeon Can't move

[fixed] Survivor NPC : Cant Rescue Survivors (Rescue points may spawn duplicated, but you still can rescue them)

** Both Survivors NPC, Bandit, are on refactoring queue list. I'll fix this in 0.5.0.3 ~ 0.5.0.4.

New Features

Local Green Mist/Fog

Green mist area will hurt you If you step in without a gas mask. Actually the green mist come with 'Biopod' (Which I'm working on). The idea is you can clear green mist area by destroying Biopod using fire source weapons. But for now, the green misty area will remain constant until the Biopod arrives.

Gas Mask

Add Gas mask to passive gear menu

To Use Gas mask press 'T'

Hold 'T' while wearing the Gas mask to change fillter

(WIP) 'Seeker' : New threat during day light, Their job is to provide food for the Biopod, and also build nests nearby to protect it.



