 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Russian Fishing 4 update for 8 November 2021

Server restart and client update

Share · View all patches · Build 7675106 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

On Thursday, November 11th at 1:00 AM EST / 7:00 AM CET the server will be restarted and the client will be updated. Estimated working time is about 4 hours.

Best regards,

Your RF4 team

Changed depots in press branch

View more data in app history for build 7675106
rf4_win64_rc Depot 766572
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.