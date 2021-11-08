 Skip to content

The Immortal Mayor update for 8 November 2021

V 0.5.11（Beta）

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New features

  1. Fixed a BUG where Kenzuka would not attack new monsters.

  2. Added two arrow towers and temporarily removed golem related technology.

  3. Fixed a BUG where demon beasts would attack cities without opening them.

Now most monsters will drop loot points.

5, reduced hunting workload, now higher power hunters pay more.

Banishes now have a full attack area.

  1. Fixed a BUG where you could not use mana skills against soldiers.

For the problem of numerical value or rhythm, we can feedback to the management, we will actively listen to and adopt

Celestitown Production team

from

