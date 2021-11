Share · View all patches · Build 7674608 · Last edited 8 November 2021 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Greetings hackers!

Thank you for your continuous support and feedback. A new patch is out now, also thanks to you.

We have fixed the following issues:

White-Hat's "Queen's Decree" technique no longer soft-locks.

The second battle in Chapter 1 against the Trouble Makers no longer soft-locks

Thank you for playing and stay in touch! ❤️

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1543430/Terrain_of_Magical_Expertise/