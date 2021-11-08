 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Cetetorius update for 8 November 2021

Update v1.1.4 - Achievements and Engine Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7674535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v1.1.3

  • Engine update
  • Fixed bugs
  • Fixed achievements

Changed files in this update

Cetetorius RUS Depot 1140022
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.