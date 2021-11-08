Patch Note - November 8

What's New Today
- Added easy mode.
- Fixed the tutorial in level 1-2 regarding the "A" command.
- Fixed the the bug in level 5-2 that some turrets weren't working.
- Reduced the possibility of citizens stepping on mines and reduced the number of enemy tanks.
- Fixed a bug of Boss alert.
- Optimized the tutorial of level 2-3 and 1-3.
- Fixed the problem where units might step out of the bridges.
- Optimized how the objective of "Destroy City Hall" is judged by the system.
- Reduced the range and damage of oil barrel's explosion.
- Fixed the bug in level 3-4 that destroying police station might stop all the vehicles' movement.
- Added several oil barrels in level 2-2.
- Adjusted the power of city hall's guards in level 3-2.
- Reduced the difficulty of level 3-3.
- Fixed the bug in level 4-4 where police can't find zombies.
- Added loading tips for levels.
- Medics' healing effect is now changed to lines.
