Swarm the City update for 8 November 2021

Patch Note - November 8

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Added easy mode.
  2. Fixed the tutorial in level 1-2 regarding the "A" command.
  3. Fixed the the bug in level 5-2 that some turrets weren't working.
  4. Reduced the possibility of citizens stepping on mines and reduced the number of enemy tanks.
  5. Fixed a bug of Boss alert.
  6. Optimized the tutorial of level 2-3 and 1-3.
  7. Fixed the problem where units might step out of the bridges.
  8. Optimized how the objective of "Destroy City Hall" is judged by the system.
  9. Reduced the range and damage of oil barrel's explosion.
  10. Fixed the bug in level 3-4 that destroying police station might stop all the vehicles' movement.
  11. Added several oil barrels in level 2-2.
  12. Adjusted the power of city hall's guards in level 3-2.
  13. Reduced the difficulty of level 3-3.
  14. Fixed the bug in level 4-4 where police can't find zombies.
  15. Added loading tips for levels.
  16. Medics' healing effect is now changed to lines.

