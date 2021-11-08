New Version - 0.1.0.2

Hello investigators and monsters! We've added some improvements and fixed some bugs that you have reported through our Discord. We thank the player base kindly for bringing these issues to our attention.
Version: 0.1.0.2
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.1.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.26-Shipping-131-3400
Additions
- Massive Improvements to the Journal UI to be less cluttered and overwhelming.
- Investigators now have audio when jumping.
- Boiler skeletons are now extra crispy.
- Character descriptions now in character selection menu.
- You must now explicitly confirm you wish to spectate as new players didn't know they need a character.
- Upon death, you now get a message telling you to click to spectate.
- Lobby teams highlight red color instead of scaling large and small
- Spirits now cover their eyes while being sapped.
Fixes
- Fixed issue where Blueprint was named for the different Chest types instead of just "Chest".
- Medpacks no longer spawn in drawers as they clipped through.
- Chat icon no longer shows above a dead investigator who is typing.
- Area triggers for Kitchen & Banquet Hall reworked to be more geometrically correct.
- You should no longer glitch through a bookcase when it is opened and get stuck above it.
- Fixed bug where a Wraith in the shadow realm prevented picking up buckets.
- Fixed bug where turning off friendly fire stopped all damage.
- Fixed bug where Revenant selection in lobby would spam on/off Unlimited Game Time.
- Fixed bug where low resolutions could prevent menu navigation.
- Help messages are spaced further apart and show longer.
- Fixed bug where the game clock would go from 0:00 to 0:02.
- Join by IP deprecated feature removed to reduce confusion for newer players.
Changed files in this update