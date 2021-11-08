More Updates

- Did some optimizing on the Plushie level. Lowered poly counts on some models. More optimizations coming in the next build.
- Added a checkbox in the options for the 'Profanity Filter'. Although the checkbox is there, it is not ready to be utilized yet so it is not functional.
- I added a working mirror in the intro level in the master bathroom. In case Dashie wants to flex on ya'll ahh.
- Additional surprise jump scare added to the plushie event.
- Fixed a glitch with the Stomp-It teleporting you across the room.
- Updated Round 2 of Stomp-It to be a little easier to detect. If you hear a buzz. take a look at the michael doll's that have their tazer active and try not to be in their line of sights. In addition to this, the kill box of the tazers is much smaller.
- Updated Round 3 to include a blue beam that shoots to the taser ring to let you know where the tazer bolt is coming from. This will give the player a split second to move out of the way to prevent themselves from being in the line of fire.
- Added the ability to leave the Stomp-It tent after completing it in case you accidentally go back inside and decide you don't want to play it.
