Pirates Outlaws update for 9 November 2021

Pirates Outlaws V1.91 Patch Notes

Build 7673195 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug

  1. The boss "Roar" appeared in wrong chapter in some situation.
  2. Some enemies with ability "Counter-Attack" could still deal damage when they were defeated.
  3. The price of removing card in tavern didn't reset in some situation.
  4. Relics and some buttons became dark when the loot refreshed.
  5. Some grammar mistakes.
  6. Some images were missing.

Optimization

  1. Add a tip about entering chapter 7.
  2. Card "Deferment" changes target from "enemy who attempts to attack" to any enemy.
