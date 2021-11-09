Pirates Outlaws V1.91 Patch Notes

Fixed bug
- The boss "Roar" appeared in wrong chapter in some situation.
- Some enemies with ability "Counter-Attack" could still deal damage when they were defeated.
- The price of removing card in tavern didn't reset in some situation.
- Relics and some buttons became dark when the loot refreshed.
- Some grammar mistakes.
- Some images were missing.
Optimization
- Add a tip about entering chapter 7.
- Card "Deferment" changes target from "enemy who attempts to attack" to any enemy.
